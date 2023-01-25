WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a new identity verification system you’ll be able to use next time you fly out of RDU airport.

The system comes from a company called CLEAR and it was introduced during a news conference Wednesday. Company leaders say rather than using your ID or wallet, you can come to one of the kiosks and use your eyes or fingers to prove your identity. From there, one of the ambassadors will take you through physical security.

Casra Moshkani, the company’s executive vice president of operations, tells CBS 17 the sign-up process only takes a couple of minutes.

“That member can then use the service the same day to go through the dedicated lane to go through security. It’s just a couple of minutes to get to your flight,” Moshkani said.

A lot of people may have questions about if their information is secure while using this process. The company assures travelers their information will never be sold.

“Any member has the ability, if they want, to delete their data. Data privacy, data protection, we meet the highest standard that are out there,” Moshkani said.

CLEAR says it will bring more than 40 jobs and generate around $2.6 million dollars a year for the local economy.