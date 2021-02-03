New initiative called ‘A Better Wake’ looks to dismantle systemic racism in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a new effort in Wake County to address systemic racism and its impact on communities of color.

The new initiative is called A Better Wake. It’s a partnership with Wake County government, the City of Raleigh, the Raleigh Chamber, the Triangle DEI Alliance, and the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

The initiative was birthed following the George Floyd protests last summer that sparked deeper conversations on race and ways to eradicate racism.

A Better Wake’s goal to address racism calls on the community and companies to join the fight. Companies are being charged with identifying and ending any policies that furthers racism.

Community members making the commitment will receive a list of action items that can also help in the efforts to fight racism.

Click here for more information on A Better Wake.