RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More ambulances will hit Wake County roads as dozens of EMT and paramedics are joining the force.

The county welcomed 52 new EMTs and paramedics Monday night.

Amid a national shortage of emergency staff, Wake County Chief Medical Officer José Cabañas, said the new recruits will slash the department’s 20 percent vacancy rate down to nearly 4 percent.

“We not only have more resources but also alleviate the workload of our current members who have been working tremendously,” Cabañas said.

“Big feeling of accomplishment. It’s like crossing the finish line. We finished the race. We all did well,” Paramedic Mitchell Arildsen said.

Arildsen said he chose to move from the Northeastern U.S. and continue his paramedic career in Wake County — not just for pay but also for the training given in the county.

“The reputation of Wake County. Not only as a county but an EMS service as well,” Arildsen said. “How does the administration treat us? How are we taught to work here? And when all of those boxes are checked, then you can look at pay. Thankfully, all three of those boxes were checked before I looked at pay here.”

Cabañas said the county received a surge of applicants after raising pay for EMTs and paramedics this year by an average of 21 percent, now leading the state for emergency service wages.

But he said they’re not done recruiting and investing in EMS training as Wake County grows by more than 60 people on average every day.

“We have to catch up but we also have to grow because our community is not slowing down and it keeps growing and that creates more demand for services,” Cabañas said.

Wake County currently has another class of 40 new recruits in training.