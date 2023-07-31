FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A new license plate agency will open in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday.

The new agency will be located at 1421 East Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

The agency will replace one that closed in Holly Springs in Aug. 2022.

The license plate agency will offer vehicle registration services and title transactions. It will also offer license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards and duplicate registrations.

