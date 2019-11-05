New master plan for State Farmers Market worries some producers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some at the State Farmers Market are concerned the state is trading their cash crop for condominiums.

The Department of Agriculture recently released a new master plan which would eliminate the wholesale operations in favor of new retail space and add condos.

Ag Commissioner Steve Troxler says the plan would need a cash infusion of $80 million and could be years down the road

But longtime patrons say it’s bad for business.

“the Department of Agriculture’s mission and job is to support the farmers and agriculture in this state. What the new master plan does is support a small group of developers and people who will benefit financially from it,” said Vaughn Ford of Ford’s Produce,

The Ag Department declined CBS 17’s requests for on-camera interviews on this story, instead offering a statement from Troxler:

“The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services understands there is community concern about the future of the State Farmers Market in Raleigh. I can assure you that all of us fully support the farmers market and will continue to support it in the future. “We look forward to working with our vendors and patrons so that the market can reach its full potential. The State Farmers Market has done what any responsible organization does and has a plan for its future. There is no plan to cancel any vendor’s lease. “When planning for the future of the market, our goals center around supporting farmers, creating an identity and an experience and connecting to Dix Park and the surrounding destinations. “While no one can be certain what the market will look like in 25 years, our goal is to provide the best possible outcome for people who sell and buy at the market. “What we know now is appraisal values of real estate have dramatically increased. While we want to provide the most affordable rate possible, we are bound by state law to lease at a fair market value rate. “It is important to remember that any changes will be many years, possibly 25 years or more, down the road. Any change will also require a large cash infusion of up to $80 million, which we have not seen any indication will materialize. “Any master plan is the beginning and can change over time based on future demand and the highest and best use of land for the public and vendors.”

