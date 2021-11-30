New mobile app helps Wake County families in need

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: A customer shops for meat at a Safeway store on October 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The price for meat at the grocery stores has surged over the past year with beef jumping 12.2%, pork 9.8% and chicken up 7.2% since last year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The holiday season can be tough for many families especially during a pandemic. However, there’s a new mobile app helping to lighten the load.

Wake County teamed up with a local supplier, The Produce Box, and Tangelo, a national food benefits platform, to bring fresh produce from local farmers and deliver it straight to families in need. It’s made possible through a screening process on Tangelos mobile app.

“Some Wake County residents are facing food insecurity this holiday season and some of those folks are living in remote areas of the county with limited transportation. With the Tangelo platform at the click of a button, the county was able to get these folks healthy food delivered to their doorstep”

Through the program, fresh food will be delivered to hundreds of Wake County family’s doorsteps twice a month.

In Wake County, 12 percent of the population is considered food insecure. That includes more than 30,000 children. The Produce Box said it’s hopeful this new partnership will help change that.

“To be able to give some of these families who are food insecure the opportunity to taste and to really enjoy that fresh local produce is key, we need to make it easy for these families to receive these food benefits.”

There are 500 families are taking part in the pilot program that runs through February 2022.