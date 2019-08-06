New NC State plant science facility looks to impact world of agriculture

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work is underway on a new plant sciences building on N.C. State’s Centennial Campus that aims to have a direct impact on the agriculture industry.

The North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative looks to help take on challenges facing agriculture like disease, climate shifts and the Earth’s exploding population.

“Establishing the PSI Building on NC State’s Centennial Campus will be the tipping point in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ ability to impact North Carolina and the world of agriculture,” N.C. State said.

