New NC State plant science facility looks to impact world of agriculture

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work is underway on a new plant sciences building on N.C. State’s Centennial Campus that aims to have a direct impact on the agriculture industry.

The North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative looks to help take on challenges facing agriculture like disease, climate shifts and the Earth’s exploding population.

“Establishing the PSI Building on NC State’s Centennial Campus will be the tipping point in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ ability to impact North Carolina and the world of agriculture,” N.C. State said.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen will have more on the PSI building at 5:30 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss