CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A new option for people who work from home opened in Cary this week. Blush Cowork is a female-focused co-working space filled with tables, conference rooms, and offices for people who need a place to work. One room over is on-site child care.

Founder Alison Rogers said its the only co-working space in the Triangle with on-site child care. She came up with the idea for Blush from her own challenges working from home with children.

“We think that this is really the right time for it,” Rogers said.

She said she noticed during the pandemic working women had to take on extra child care burdens, like when day cares closed due to COVID-19. According to the National Women’s Law Center, there are 2 million fewer women in the labor force than at the start of the pandemic.

“It’s really hard to do your best work when you have a child climbing on you,” Rogers said. “It’s just really hard to be a great employee and a great parent at the same time.”

The child care option is $10 an hour, and open for children 6 months to 12 years old. The child care is through a partnership with Platinum Sitters.

Keyana Pope is a mother of two who works from home. She stopped by Blush for a tour. She said she believes the space will allow her to get more work done, meet mothers, and have a more convenient child care option.

“I’m used to having to have them with me when I work. This is an opportunity for me to have that mental space to be able to work and separate from life because it’s hard to stay focused in that home environment,” Pope said.

The monthly membership fee is $250 a month, or people can buy a day pass for $45. Blush is doing a discounted day pass through the end of this week.

Roger said while Blush works to create a sense of community amongst women, anyone is welcome.

“People who have come in the past couple days say, I’ve been working from home, I hate it, I’ve gotten so much done today,” Rogers said.