New on-street parking meters come to Raleigh; change in rates and hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Beginning in mid-October, visitors to downtown will notice changes to on-street metered parking.

New solar-powered on-street parking meters with easy to read color screens and clear payment instructions will be installed.

The installation will begin in three phases.

First installation will begin along the Hillsborough Street Corridor, followed by the Glenwood South Corridor and then Downtown Central Business District.

Installation is expected to completed by completed Jan. 30, 2020.

What’s different about the meters? The meters will be solar-powered, with a large back-lit color screen and multi-lingual interface. You will also be able to enter your license plate and zone number to pay.

You will be able to pay by using a card, coins, or the Passport parking mobile app.

Motorists will enter their license plate number when paying for on-street parking.

This pay-by-plate technology is used by nearly every U.S. city that has upgraded meters since 2012, including Durham, Miami, Richmond, Seattle, Denver, Pittsburg, Las Vegas, and Portland, Oregon.

Revenue from these parking changes will be reinvested in parking infrastructure, parking supply creation, safety enhancements and modernization of parking technology.

For more information about the parking changes, go to the City of Raleigh’s website.

