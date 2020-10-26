New program could help families cover childcare costs in Wake County amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Wake County is launching a program to help families impacted by COVID- 19.

The new assistance program, called WakeSUPPORTS, will cover the cost of childcare for families struggling to afford childcare due to the pandemic.

The program is funded using $5 million dollars from the CARES Act. Each family could qualify for up to $870 per child for each month covered – August, September, and December.

The state launched the Emergency School Age Child Support program last week, but that only covered two months out of the fall semester.

“Qualifying parents will be able to our program will reimbursement of childcare expenses from August 17th. Then, the state’s program will cover this month and next month and our program will fund expenses accrued in December,” said Greg Ford, chairman of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

The board says the program could serve up to 2,000 kids. In order to qualify, you have to be a Wake County resident, fall within the low to moderate income level, have been financially impacted by COVID-19, and have a kid in kindergarten through sixth grade. There is no limit on how many kids in your household you can apply for.

The County says they’ll be accepting applications until the money runs out. You can apply online at wakegov.com/wakesupports, in person at the Swinburne building, Eastern regional center, Northern regional center, and Southern regional center, or by calling 919-212-7621.