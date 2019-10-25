New project hopes to bring Bus Rapid Transit to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new project hopes to eventually bring Bus Rapid Transit to connect Raleigh to the region.

The project is in its planning stage. City officials want feedback from residents.

There are are a few public meetings being held for you to weigh-in and to hear more about Bus Rapid Transit development. It is expected to make commuting around the city easier and faster.

Bus Rapid Transit has its own lanes, priority signaling, and makes fewer stops.

A public meeting will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. It goes until noon at Martin Baptist Church.

If you can’t make it you can provide feedback in an online survey.

For more information, click here.

