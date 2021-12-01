New Publix opens its doors seven days per week in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Wendell has opened its doors to a new Publix Supermarket, as well as 135 new employees, on Wednesday.

The new supermarket is located off of Wendell Falls Parkway and is open daily 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“We are excited to expand across the region with the opening of our Publix at Wendell Falls,” Publix community relations manager Kim Reynolds said. “We look forward to bringing Publix’s legendary service and quality to this great community.”

The grocery store will feature full-service meat and seafood departments, as well produce, bakery and wine departments. Additionally, it will have a full-service pharmacy.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates and currently operates 1,290 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.