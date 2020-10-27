New Publix planned for Clayton sets grand opening date

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest Publix grocery store in the Triangle area is opening next month, store officials say.
The newest store will be in Clayton and will open at the Marketplace at Flowers Crossroads, the company said in a news release Monday.
The grand opening is set for 7 a.m. on Nov. 18, which is a Wednesday. The new store will be open about a week before Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 26 this year.
The new Publix will be the only one in that area of Wake County.
Several have opened recently in Wake County including stores in downtown Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Leesville and Wake Forest.
In the past, new Publix stores have hired about 100 workers.
