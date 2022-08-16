RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday.

Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working to stop rumors.

The sheriff’s office calls this a sensitive time in the investigation into the murder of one of their own, and they don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that investigation, which means a lot of questions remain.

Dive teams searched the river and crews searched the shoreline off Auburn Knightdale Road, about half a mile from the scene where deputy Ned Byrd was killed late Thursday night.

Several agencies took part in the search saying they were assisting the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said only that the search is part of an ongoing investigation.

While teams in Wake County focused on the search of the river, about three hours to the west, law enforcement in Burke County conducted traffic stops. Scanner traffic, published on the website Broadcastify, included the following:

“The SBI’s requesting assistance in stopping a suspect, actually 2 suspect vehicles, from the Wake Deputy. They’re I-40 westbound.”

It goes on to say law enforcement is following 2 vehicles. “One in each one, and they’re both believed to be suspects,” the scanner traffic says.

You can hear one member of law enforcement ask, “We’re going to do a high risk stop on this?” Another responds, “Absolutely.”

U.S. Marshals confirm they were involved in detaining two people after traffic stops on I-40 in Burke County, but they did not confirm whether there is any relation to the investigation into Deputy Byrd’s killing. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office quickly denounced rumors of an arrest, saying “These individuals have been arrested on federal detainers unrelated to the Byrd homicide.”

The sheriff’s office also worked to dispel any rumors about a reported theft from deputy Byrd’s home.

Someone filed a report saying the deputy’s pickup truck and camper were stolen after his death, though a sheriff’s office representative says that property was removed due to a civil dispute and has since been recovered.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in this case, asking anyone who knows anything about who killed deputy Byrd to please come forward. There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.