RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The youngest and most diverse City Council is now at the table in Raleigh, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said during the group’s swearing-in ceremony Tuesday.

The mayor noted that there are now more women in those council seats than ever before.

Just two men sit on the eight-seat council while women sit in the mayor’s seat and five of the council seats. From the city attorney to the manager, to police chief — women now lead nearly ever corner of the city.

At this council’s first meeting, public engagement and input were the focus for new and incumbent members alike.

“Community engagement was an essential tenant to my campaign so I believe we build the strongest cities by engaging the most voices,” said District C Councilmember Christina Jones.

Incumbent at-large councilmember Jonathan Melton said, “I fully support finding a better way to do public comment so folks get all the time when they come down here to speak.”

It’s a topic council plans to address in their upcoming council retreat. Meanwhile, council members want to make sure district-specific issues are addressed too.

“[The] mulch fire, I know it’s a private facility but it’s not the first time this has happened,” said District B’s new councilmember Megan Patton. “It definitely creates some air quality concerns in my district.”

Jane Harrison, District D’s new councilmember, commented on the needs for more emergency winter shelters.

“Currently there are two churches in my District D that are providing some beds. Its not enough from what I understand in terms of the need,” said Harrison.

Raleigh faces a wide range of issues as one of the country’s fastest growing cities. Newly elected leaders will be challenged to stick with the platforms they campaigned on as they face those issues head on.