RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Raleigh is promising to keep you alcohol-free.

The Umbrella Dry Bar is sparking a lot of attention and some naysayers. The cocktails look real, but they contain zero alcohol.

The bar serves literally everything your typical alcoholic bar has, without the prospect of getting drunk.

The owner, Meg Paradise, says it all started with a dream.

“I woke up from my dream and started envisioning this and journaling. I am so happy to see this is finally happening,” said Paradise.

Paradise says the drinks have ingredients from around the world. She says they’re carefully crafted with more than just juice and soda.

The new concept comes with mixed opinions.

“I really don’t have to worry about being under 21 and getting a stamp on my hand. This is a really a cool vibe for me,” said Delanui Winslow.

“I think it’s a good idea, but it takes away from the fun. I think it would be good for recovering alcoholics, but for young crowds, I am not sure about that,” said Tyler Pavesd.

The owner says she hopes this will give non-drinkers and those seeking a healthier lifestyle an option to have fun with the vibe of a regular bar. She says this idea started when she was pregnant.