CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a place for all kids.

There’s a new gym in Cary, aimed to make sure that every child has a chance to run around and play.

On Saturday, the high-pitched squeals of children at play echoed inside the new We Rock the Spectrum playground in Cary.

It’s a sound every parent knows means, their kids are having a good time.

“You can come in at any time and come and play for two hours,” explained Eden van Biljon, one of the co-owners.

With a spring-free trampoline, rock wall, zip slider, and sensory swings, the indoor playground in a shopping center is special.

“It’s a sensory-friendly gym, specifically for kids with disabilities,” said 14-year-old Gabriel Floyd.

His mom, Jessica, has been working on opening up a place like this, for families like theirs, for years.

“We are limited in the amount of environments and places that we can go, where we can have our kids just be themselves,” she explained. “If they get overwhelmed or overstimulated and have a meltdown, they’re not going to get looked at judged.”

It’s something Floyd and van Biljon realized was missing from their community.

” My son has autism and ADHD, and just knowing how few resources there are out there just made us want to open this just for the community,” added van Biljon.

The grand opening of the Cary franchise on Saturday was a success.

The rooms were packed, showing each family that they’re not alone.

“I’m glad it’s here because I haven’t seen really anything like this in the area,” said Gabriel Floyd.

“That’s what we’re here for. We want to be a safe place, a safe environment for our special needs and all children,” added his mom.

In addition to the playground, the gym offers summer camps and classes.