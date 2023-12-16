Senior Officer W. Bicket with K-9 Strider. Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department this week had three new K-9 teams join the ranks — bringing the number of the team up to 10, officials said.

Police held a ceremony Friday to welcome the three new K-9 handlers and the K-9s themselves.

The three handlers are all existing Raleigh police officers who were recently trained to work with their K-9 officers, police said.

The new Raleigh police K-9 teams are: Senior Officer W. Bicket with K-9 Strider (left), Senior Officer S. Henry with K-9 Lazlo (middle), and Senior Officer B. Herbstreit with K-9 Cash (right). Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

“They have gone the extra mile to learn best practices through our training program, which focuses on strength building, strong bonds, and overall teamwork between the two,” Raleigh police said in a news release.

Senior Officer S. Henry with K-9 Lazlo. Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

The new K-9s who join the team are all German Shepherds, according to police.

The overall Raleigh police K-9 unit is now joined by Senior Officer W.A. Bicket with K-9 Strider, Senior Officer S.T. Henry with K-9 Lazlo, and Senior Officer B.E. Herbstreit with K-9 Cash, according to police.

Senior Officer B. Herbstreit with K-9 Cash. Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

“These newly trained officers and K-9s are ready to serve and protect our community from danger,” police said.

Click in the slideshow below for more photos

Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

(Left to right) Senior Officer W. Bicket with K-9 Strider, Senior Officer S. Henry with K-9 Lazlo, and Senior Officer B. Herbstreit with K-9 Cash. Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

The new teams were recognized at an event and photos were taken of the handlers and K-9s.