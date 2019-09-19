New traffic pattern on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh is phase 1 of 3 in major project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a good chance you noticed some changes along Wake Forest Road leading into downtown Raleigh because a new pattern is in place.

Wake Forest Road is down to three lanes with a center turn lane. It’s all part of the ongoing Blount Street-Person Street corridor improvement project.

Phase one of three is underway now.

Milling along Wake Forest Road is complete. Construction workers are now set to pave it this week between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The project manager says crews are also installing permanent paint markings and bike lanes. This portion of the project should be complete by Saturday.

The next step will be to eliminate three-lane sections and add pedestrian and bike lanes along Blount and Person streets. Phase one of the project is expected to wrap up in spring 2020.

The goal of the project is to improve safety for everyone.

Phase two includes restoring two-way traffic operation to portions of Blount and Person streets, and to the four blocks of Jones and Lane streets east of Blount Street. This part of the project still has to go to the Raleigh City Council for design approval.

According to the project manager, the public will be able to weigh in on the pre-design sometime early winter. We are told it will include some public utility and stormwater work. Construction wouldn’t begin until 2022-2023.

Phase three includes streetscape.

