WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A new emergency department in Wendell is expected to open in early January, WakeMed told CBS 17.

The WakeMed Wendell Healthplex, located in Wendell Falls on 2021 Wendell Valley Blvd., will feature a 12-bed emergency department along with outpatient lab and imaging services.

A groundbreaking for the 24,000-square-foot facility was held in December of 2022.

When it opens, the hospital system said it will be their eighth emergency department.

WakeMed expects 14,000 patients to receive treatment in the WakeMed Wendell Healthplex Emergency Department during its first year.

WakeMed’s new Wendell Healthplex (Credit: WakeMed)

The facility is being built on an 11-acre site purchased by WakeMed. The space allows for the potential for future expansion of a second facility for medical offices and other health services, WakeMed said.

The new facility is near the Wendell Falls Parkway and Treelight Square area at Wendell Falls. This growing part of town is home to KinderCare Daycare, Publix, Cardinal Charter Academy, Farmhouse Cafe, Neuse River Veterinary Hospital, Cruizers Convenience Marketplace, and Wendell Falls Fire & EMS, WakeMed reported.

A Community Open House with a pancake breakfast and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at the new emergency department on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.