New Wake County EMT program teaches high school seniors skills while hoping to fill gap

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– It’s a first of its kind program in Wake County.

Recently, eight high school seniors graduated from the county’s first high school EMT class.

“Wake County Schools called us, and they had an after school EMT program at Athens Drive High School and they were not able to continue to after school program. They reached out to see if we would be interested in teaching it,” explained Jake Hardison.

Hardison is the training chief for Wake County EMS. He said this first group started at the beginning of this past school year.

“So, the training for them, they come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays. How it’s split up is every Tuesday is classroom time. Then every Thursday is hands on skills and simulations,” said Hardison.

Hardison said midway through the course they start doing clinical shifts. This helps as the department has dealt with shortages.

“If you’re a kid in Wake County and you’re interested in going into EMS there’s a pathway here for you. I think we will start seeing the benefits hopefully in a couple of years. Once they get through the EMT class and start working,” mentioned Hardison.

Hardison also said that the department already has this upcoming school year’s senior class locked in.

However, if you are a rising junior and are interested, you can reach out to your school for information on applying for the program.