As students approach this new school year it’s also time for the doors to Herbert Akin Road Middle School to open (Darran Todd).

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WNCN) – The 2022-23 school year has officially begun for some students returning to Wake County School Systems’ year-round schooling.

As students approach this new school year it’s also time for the doors to Herbert Akin Road Middle School to open.

The new three-story building full of classrooms, labs and workspaces is full with state of the art technology.

Principal Anne Marie Adkins said it’s an exciting time.

“This is just a phenomenal opportunity for everyone. Our educators in this school, the students in the school community,” she said.

CBS 17 took a tour of the building and the facility was so new you could smell the fresh paint in the hallways.

Each classroom came with interactive touch screen boards and the new gymnasium can seat up to 1,600 people.

“There are many collaborative spaces and opportunities for students to work in and out of their classrooms,” Adkins said. “That’s going to really promote the critical thinking, the creativity, the communication and collaboration.”

A parent we spoke with shared how her daughter was excited to return.

“It’s exciting seeing her grow up and everything. She’s excited, she wasn’t nervous at all,” Takia Shepheard said.

Even 11-year-old Cesaroa Flores was excited to return to school on his birthday.

“Well, you get to learn more stuff here and you can meet more friends to talk with,” he said.

This year, 31,000 students are taking part in the multi-track year-round school program.

Students a part of tracks 1 and 3 returned to school today. Track 4 students will begin Friday, July 29.

Meanwhile, early college starts Thursday, August 4 and Monday August 8, with the traditional calendar year beginning Monday, August 29.