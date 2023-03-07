RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — In the middle of booming Wake County development between Raleigh and Knightdale sits 59 untouched acres of land that will become one of the newest county public parks.

Susan Wyatt and her late husband, Bob Kellam, donated their three-generation family farm to Wake County five years ago.

“We always felt like we had a real gift to be able to live there and enjoy such a beautiful place,” Wyatt said. “It had been a gift to us and we needed to share it with other people.”

The county is working with the City of Oaks Foundation and the Wyatt family to bring the Kellam-Wyatt Farm Park to life.

“You would never know that tucked away just off new Bern avenue you have almost 60 acres of lakes, or forests, of fields,” Chris Heagarty, City of Oaks Foundation Executive Director, said. “We’re a growing city and we’re going to get even bigger, but we need to protect what we can while we still have the chance.”

Wake County commissioners approved the preliminary park designs Monday night.

“There’s no question with the schematic design and the thought that’s gone through this that this could really be a game changer,” Commissioner James West said.

The park will feature multiple trails, a community garden, orchard, kayak launch, playground, and a community pavilion.

“I’m just very excited about seeing all the things that we wished for come true,” Wyatt said.

Funding for the site comes from the 2018 voter-approved Parks, Greenways, Recreation, and Open Space bond.

“I just want to say to the Kellam-Wyatt family, thanking them for their donation to the county for this property especially at the price property is going for in Raleigh now,” Commissioner Don Mial said. “And then for it to be available to all the citizens and Wake County to benefit and enjoy this property.”

Construction is expected to start in early 2024, with an estimated opening in 2025.