RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new Wake County program will offer more affordable homes for rent by giving financial incentives to landlords.

County officials said Thursday that they will spend $1.1 million to start the Lease 2 Home program.

Its goal is to increase the number of available homes by offering those incentives to housing provider partners — landlords and property owners — to offer qualified tenants homes at prices they can afford.

“Many people seeking an affordable place to live are already facing an uphill battle with barriers like lower incomes and a lack of options in the community,” Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson said. “Lease 2 Home will help connect them with a trustworthy housing provider that can offer a place to call home within their budget, while also making sure our property owners and landlords have the financial means to help the units remain affordable.”

The county said it estimates a shortage of more than 56,000 affordable units to low-income families, and it has preserved or created more than 2,500 units since 2019.

The program will bring on more than 50 owners and hopes to create roughly 300 more affordable home options within the year.

Among the benefits for landlords, according to the county:

— Up to $1,000 to cover damage that exceeds the security deposit and standard turnover costs;

— Up to two months of rental payments if a unit is vacant for more than 30 days, and help with placing a new referral;

— $500 for every lease signed, and $750 if the landlord accepts a housing voucher;

— $1,000 for lease renewals.

When a housing provider joins the program, its available apartments and homes are listed privately for affordable housing organizations that help clients find a place to live. That means less time for someone who receives a subsidy to move into a permanent home.