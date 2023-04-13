CARY N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System is overhauling the first line of security someone goes through when walking into a school.

Russ Smith, the district’s director of security, said schools are currently operating independent security measures for visitors.

However, a completely new system will soon bring uniformity among every school’s visitor management system.

“When we had the security assessment, one of the findings was that the district did not have a standardized visitor management system,” Smith said. “The upside of having the same system everywhere is it tremendously increases the security that we have on our campuses.”

Smith said the new system will check information through the sex offender database and any other Wake County Schools specific lists.

“It will also include the capability of us to input our own things that might need to be in there, such as if there’s a domestic order, custody order,” Smith said. “That a parent is not supposed to be there, and or if somebody has been trespassing on either of our campuses.

The $532,000 system is contracted for three years and is paid for by a grant from the North Carolina Center for Safer Schools.

Russ said the district is aiming to have the system up and running by July 1.