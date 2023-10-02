RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County’s newest superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor is spending his first 100 days getting to know local schools, students, and staff.

Taylor started his tour Monday at Rolesville Elementary School.

He said the county is growing fast — and he says he’s eager to get inside of schools and learn how he can best serve them.

Taylor was officially sworn in last week — but he’s worked in education for decades now.

Taylor said he is focused on safety inside of schools. Engaging with parents and students and making the county a welcoming and accommodating place for students in every single school are also priorities.

“Wake County is one of the flagship districts in this state and in this nation and to have the opportunity to come here and work, I don’t think a superintendent could ask for more,” he said.

Taylor said he’s certainly got his work cut out for him and he’s thankful to be leading North Carolina’s biggest school system.