WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Robert Taylor, the man Wake County School leaders have chosen to direct the district, will begin his new role as superintendent in October.

It was a nearly unanimous vote Tuesday, 8-1, as Wake County School board members set the stage for Taylor to take over.

(WCPSS)

“I just don’t think the Wake County public schools could have chosen anyone more perfect for this role,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Catherine Truitt.

She recruited Taylor to come work with her in her department in January 2021, after years of friendship.

Truitt believes he can make a difference.

“Rob’s not afraid to innovate. I think that he is someone who is incredibly student focused,” she added.

That focus will be needed.

Taylor will inherit a county facing some challenges, in part because of a swiftly growing population.

“That growth can be difficult to manage because it happened so quickly. And so, there might be some overcrowding in certain parts of Wake County public schools,” explained Truitt. “And certainly, school safety is at every parent’s top of mind.”

Taylor moved to Mississippi to take over the role of state superintendent in January, but the senate there opted to not approve his nomination.

Some believe the controversial decision was political.

Truitt is not concerned.

“If anyone wants to know who Rob is deep down as a person, they don’t need to look any further than to see his reaction and his handling of the situation in Mississippi,” she said. “He is an incredibly gracious person and someone who can talk to anybody, and the kind of person that anyone would be lucky to grab a cup of coffee with.”

Truitt also added that Taylor is as equally focused on early literacy instruction as she is.

She said he’s been at the forefront of work to get kids proficient in reading by third grade.