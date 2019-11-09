New warrants unsealed in case of missing Holly Springs mom, presumed dead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives are still trying to piece together was happened to a Holly Springs mom who has been missing for months, and is now presumed dead.

Friday, four search warrants were unsealed in the Monica Moynan case.

The documents show investigators want access to Moynan’s Snapchat account, as well as a Gmail account created after she disappeared.

Detectives want to see where the sender was when Moynan supposedly sent emails from the new account.

Police have named Moynan’s ex-boyfriend Brian Sluss, and his ex-wife Jarlyn as persons of interest.

Search warrants unsealed Friday say text messages between Sluss and his ex-wife reveal they wanted to rekindle their relationship.

Investigators also want access to Jarlyn Sluss’ work computer and phone, according to the warrants. During a phone call in July Sluss asked her ex-husband “will they ever find her,” and he replied “no,” according to a warrant.

Holly Springs police believe Moynan disappeared in April. She was reported missing in July after her mother, and the manager at Moynan’s apartment complex requested a wellness check.

Over the past several weeks, multiple search warrants have been unsealed at the Wake County Justice Center, detailing evidence investigators have uncovered.

According to warrants, Moynan and Sluss had a history of domestic violence.

Moynan’s friends and family thought messages received from her may have been from someone else.

Investigators say Moynan’s her ex-boyfriend was using her phone and posing as her. They say when asked about her, Sluss told people Moynan was a drug addict, but later admitted that was not true.

Sluss had also been driving Moynan’s car and had her cellphone, warrants said.

Deputies in Virginia said that when they made contact with Sluss on July 23, they reported he had Moynan’s phone inside the car and the car had a chemical smell.

After Moynan was reported missing, the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification searched her Holly Springs apartment and found a large area under kitchen tiles that tested positive for human blood, according to records.

