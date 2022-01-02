New year brings new hope for injured dog, who was taken in by Garner rescue group

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A badly injured dog named “Hope” is starting the new year with a new chance thanks to the community’s generosity.

The rescue that took her in said that an animal control officer in Louisburg brought Hope to a shelter on New Year’s Eve with a badly broken leg.

The shelter wasn’t able to provide the extensive care she needed, but Rusty’s Rescue Ranch, an organization based in Garner, got her to a vet and placed her in a foster home.

Within a day, the community stepped in to raise more than $1,000 through a GoFundMe page.

The money will go toward Hope’s surgery and heartworm treatment.

According to the rescue group, despite her injuries, Hope is happy and curious. Once she has surgery and heals she will be placed for adoption.

