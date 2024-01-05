RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven cats, two puppies and 69 dogs are ready for their adopted families to claim them at the Wake County Animal Center. To help the humans in search of their furry companions, the center is reducing adoption costs for a week starting on Saturday.

From Jan. 6-12, the center is hosting the “New Year, New Me, New Pet” campaign. During this time, adoption costs for pets ages six month and older are set at $25 for dogs (normally $95) and for cats, the center said adopters can name their price.

“This special campaign is all about new beginnings,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “It gives you a unique chance not just to make changes in your own life but also to give a forever home to a deserving pet. Experience the happiness and satisfaction of providing a loving home to a furry friend.”

In addition to the animals currently in the shelter, WCAC said an additional 23 cats, two kittens and 22 dogs are currently being fostered and are also ready for adoptions.

“Many of these pets have been patiently waiting for more than three months,” the center said in a press release Friday.

Before going to their new homes, all pets receive spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and required vaccinations. Anyone considering adoption during this campaign can view the center’s online adoption gallery or come to the shelter in person.

Wake County Animal Center is open for adoptions daily from noon-6p.m. and is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue.