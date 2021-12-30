New Year’s Eve event in downtown Raleigh to offer on-site COVID-19 tests for $30

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On-site COVID-19 testing will be available at First Night Raleigh, organizers announced Thursday. Event organizers said they hope it will help people who haven’t made an appointment yet and need proof of a negative test to attend the event.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test is required for attractions and to enter City Plaza, which is where the performances and “acorn drop” will be. The event is fully outdoors this year.

Cameron Laws, program director at Artsplosure/First Night Raleigh, said organizers have been working with local and state health officials.

“We decided that a nice outdoor event where we do have all of these verification steps seems like something that we can safely do right now,” Laws said.

Mako Medical will be administering the COVID-19 tests for $30.

“If you would like to take one of our tests at the event, get here early because, you know, there may be lines,” Laws said. “There’s a limited amount of tests, and if you don’t already have that one the sooner you knock it out, the sooner you’ll get to enjoying all the things we have at First Night.”

The testing will be on Davie Street. Laws said it should be in full force by 3 p.m. You will only need to verify your vaccination or negative test once, at either the ticket tent or the first attraction you go to.

The First Night Raleigh festivities come a day after the state reported a record number of new cases. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 18,500 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Masks are encouraged, but not required. Children younger than 6 years old are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Laws said at-home rapid tests will be accepted, but added the event prefers the tests be administered at a site.