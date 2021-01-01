New Year’s Eve in the Triangle much different than previous years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In years past, tens of thousands of people would gather in downtown Raleigh to celebrate the New Year.

However, this year was much different.

From Durham to Chapel Hill to Raleigh, CBS 17 spent New Year’s Eve checking out different areas in the Triangle.

A quiet Glenwood Avenue in Downtown Raleigh

In Chapel Hill, we noticed for the most part it was quiet. We noticed some people hanging out on Franklin Street.

Meanwhile, in downtown Raleigh near Glenwood Avenue, we saw a few places with long lines. In some instances, it was packed inside.

People that were out were trying to have a good time before the curfew kicked in.

“There are just a lot of people kind of pent up with an eagerness to get to the end of 2020. So, you know. We will be prepared. We will have extra people out tonight as we always do,” mentioned Alicia Stemper with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Durham and Wake County Sheriff’s offices said this week they would operate as normal with regular patrols.

However, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it was preparing for a high call volume, which they said is typical for New Year’s Eve going into the New Year.

Stemper said the biggest concern is usually people drinking and drinking.

“We will possibly get more of that other set [New Year’s night]. People might stay home celebrate with family and neighbors and that might lead to bonfires and fireworks,” she said.

“Can you imagine January 1st, rolling into the year with a DWI or rolling into the year with a burned hand. We all need to be thinking that we are headed into a better year,” Stemper stated.

Durham and Raleigh police said a big focus on New Year’s Eve night is making sure people and businesses are abiding by Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order.