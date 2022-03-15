SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A New York man was arrested for murdering a Cary woman in what was initially believed to be an accidental shooting, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to what was first reported as an accidental shooting just after midnight on Feb. 13. Upon arriving at the scene along Jessie Bridges Road, they found 38-year-old Patricia Stanley, of Cary, dead in an RV, the sheriff’s office said.

Stanley had been shot once, deputies said.

A man who remained on scene, later identified as Oliver Arz, was cooperative with investigators. However, they “soon determined that available evidence did not support the initial narrative of an accidental shooting,” Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sara Pack said in the release.

Further investigation suggested a potential homicide. Since then, Arz, who lives in Brooklyn, has been charged with first-degree murder in Stanley’s death, the sheriff’s office said.

Arz and Stanley knew each other. His actions were not random, authorities said.

On Feb. 18, Arz was taken into custody by United States Marshals and jailed on no bond. He was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center on Friday, where he has since been held on no bond.

Arz is due in court on March 21.