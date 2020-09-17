Newly committed Central Prison offender dies after positive COVID-19 test

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A newly committed Central Prison offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Thursday.
The offender was hospitalized prior to being admitted Central Prison on Sept. 15. The offender, who never physically entered the facility, died at the hospital on Sept. 16 after being there since Aug. 20.
State prison officials said the offender was a male in his late 50s who had underlying health conditions.
Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety said it will not further identify the individual.
