Newly committed Central Prison offender dies after positive COVID-19 test

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Central Prison generic_336597

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A newly committed Central Prison offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

The offender was hospitalized prior to being admitted Central Prison on Sept. 15. The offender, who never physically entered the facility, died at the hospital on Sept. 16 after being there since Aug. 20.

State prison officials said the offender was a male in his late 50s who had underlying health conditions.

Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety said it will not further identify the individual.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories