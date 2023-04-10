RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning what’s next for the 20-year-old man accused of striking and killing a young girl in the Raleigh Christmas parade in November.

Landen Glass was scheduled for an administrative hearing in Wake County court Monday morning. His attorney appeared but Glass did not have to attend.

His next court date is set for May 15. CBS 17 asked his attorney for an interview after today’s hearing but he declined, saying he had to get to other hearings.

Glass last appeared in court a couple of weeks ago where he was issued a bond. A judge put him under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Lawmakers filed a parade safety bill last week named after the 12-year-old victim, Hailey Brooks, that would add new rules for cities and towns with more than 35,000 people. According to the bill, parade drivers would have to be at least 25 years old.