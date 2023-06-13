RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly three dozen law enforcement cadets are graduating from Wake Technical Community College’s public safety program and helping several departments that are facing staffing shortages.

The graduation ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Southern Wake Campus.

This class and last December’s class were the largest group of cadets to graduate from the law enforcement program in several years. The school tells CBS 17 it’s partnering with law enforcement, especially with smaller agencies, to bring in more recruits.

“Daily, we are getting people who are interested in law enforcement asking about our program, interested in going through the program,” said William Potter with Wake Tech.

Fabienne Pierre is one of the graduates.

She said this is a job she’s dreamed of having since she was a child and saw the impact officers had in her neighborhood.

“The officers in the area always treated us with respect, I’ve always come across school resource officers who always had the utmost respect for us.”

Most students already have jobs lined up. Wake Tech tells CBS 17 that another round of law enforcement training will start next month.