‘Night of Nightmares’ haunted car wash set to open in Raleigh in late October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re in need of a car wash and also feel like being terrified while getting one, then you’re in luck – Splash Car Wash in Raleigh is holding a haunted car wash later this month.

Splash Car Wash’s “Night of Nightmares” is its first-ever haunted car wash.

According to a news release from general manager Kristina Kenney, “customers [will] get a hair-raising experience with scary clowns, ghostly graveyards, haunted cornfields, and frights that nightmares are made of around every corner” — plus a great wash.

The idea behind the haunted car wash is that because of the concerns that remain around COVID-19, the spooky experience is “a safe environment to still enjoy some of Halloween’s scary traditions,” Kenney wrote.

Admission is $20 per car or $10 per car for Fast Pass members.

The wash includes a soft cloth wash, lava bath, spot-free rinse, clear coat, tire shine and dryers. Guests will also get candy and other goodies, and of course, a hair-raising night of nightmares.

In case you’re doubting how frightening the car wash will be, there’s a warning on the Night of Nightmares website that says the wash “may be too intense for some people.”

There is also a list of special effects that will be used that could cause issues for some guests:

Strobe lighting and other lighting that could be disorienting

Fog effects

Intense sounds

Performer-driven startle scares

Automated startle scares

Extreme visual effects, graphic imagery and gory scenes

The haunted car wash will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31.