RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers will be impacted by nightly closures that are starting on I-440 in Raleigh.

The closures are part of the “Interstate 440 Improvements Project,” according to officials.

The closures will impact areas of I-440 between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. Officials said the closures could last for the next five weeks, depending on the weather.

According to officials, the nightly closures will start at 9 p.m. with one lane closing, and between midnight and 5 a.m. all lanes going in a single direction will close.