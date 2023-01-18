RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority presses forward on its mission to complete I-540. The future southern portion is planned to extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40.

To continue their work, contractors have scheduled temporary overnight road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass between Old Smithfield Road and East Williams Street while contractors perform bridge work. The closure will sit just north of the South Wake Landfill in the Holly Springs-Apex area.

The temporary road closures are dependent on weather.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says crews plan to close the northbound lane on Jan. 23, close both lanes on Jan. 24 and close the southbound lane Jan. 25. The lanes will be closed each night from 10:30 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next morning. NCDOT said access to Toll N.C. 540 will be maintained throughout the closures.

The northbound detour will be as follows:

N.C. 55 Bypass North to Old Smithfield Road (Turn right on Old Smithfield Road)

Old Smithfield Road to East Williams Street (Turn left on East Williams Street)

East Williams Street to N.C. 55 North (Turn right on N.C. 55 to continue northbound on N.C. 55 or turn left to access northbound N.C. 540)

The southbound detour will be as follows:

N.C. 55 South to East Williams Street (Turn left on East Williams Street)

East Williams Street to Sportsmanship Way (Turn right on Sportsmanship Way)

Sportsmanship Way to N.C. 55 Bypass North (Turn right on N.C. 55 and continue northbound to access northbound N.C. 540)

N.C. 55 Bypass North to N.C. 55 Bypass South (Make a U-Turn on N.C. 55 Bypass just north of Sportsmanship Way to continue southbound on N.C. 55)

Signage will be in place to alert drivers to the upcoming closures and detour routes. Drivers are asked to slow down, pay extra attention as they travel through the work zone and allow extra time to navigate the detour route.