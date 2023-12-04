KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police said Monday that no charges will be filed against a homeowner who shot a home intruder in the face last week.

The wounded home intruder is now in jail and charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 11:20 p.m. in the Langston Ridge subdivision while a man was trying to break into a home on Redwood Valley Lane, according to police.

Responding officers found 35-year-old Juan Acevedo suffering from a gunshot wound “to the face.”

“The investigation revealed that Acevedo was attempting to break into the home when he was confronted by the resident, a legal gun owner,” police said in a Monday news release.

Police said Acevedo ignored several warnings from the homeowner, officials said.

“When the suspect broke a window and attempted to enter the residence, the homeowner fired a single round, stopping the offender’s advance,” the news release said.

Acevedo was treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Knightdale police consulted with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office about the shooting.

“Our state’s laws dictate when a person may use reasonable force – including deadly force – to protect themselves from presumable death or serious bodily injury,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

Acevedo is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.