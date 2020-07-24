No charges filed in Raleigh shooting that left 22-year-old man dead, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will be filed in a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead earlier in July, Raleigh police said Friday.

According to police, Jewan Merkel Philip was shot at approximately 1:42 a.m. in the 1600-block of Burgundy Street on July 11. Philip was taken to WakeMed where he died later that day.

Following nearly two weeks of investigation, police released details behind the shooting, saying that “the shooter was sitting in his vehicle in the 1600-block of Burgundy Street, when the deceased, Jewan Philip, approached him with a firearm in his hand.”

It was then that the man in the vehicle opened fire on Philip and then left the area, officials said.

The shooter turned himself in to Durham police after the shooting.

Police consulted with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office and determined that no charges were warranted in the case.

No suspects are being sought in the shooting, according to authorities.

