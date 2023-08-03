RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No charges will be filed in a road-rage incident that ended in the shooting death of a man Tuesday, Raleigh police said in a video on Facebook on Thursday.

Steven McLamb was killed around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday in a shooting in the parking lot of the Greystone Village shopping center on Lead Mine Road.

Police consulted with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office and it was decided that no charges would be filed unless new evidence come forward.

The purpose of the video was to give an update on the two shootings that happened within a five minute span on Tuesday and to definitively say that the two were unrelated, Police Maj. Brian Harrison said.

In the other shooting around 5:22 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road, near Crabtree Valley Mall and the Raleigh Marriott at Crabtree Valley.

A woman was found shot there. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.