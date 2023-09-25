RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-campus sexual assault that was reported last week at North Carolina State University is no longer under investigation and no charges will be sought, Raleigh police said Monday.

The incident was reported just after 12:35 p.m. on Sept. 18 in which N.C. State and Raleigh police said a man forced a female affiliated with N.C. State into a blue car around 11 a.m. that day.

The woman was taken to the 2400 block of Hillsborough Street and then sexually assaulted, according to a news release from Raleigh Police Department.

Monday, Raleigh police said the woman in the incident provided new details to Raleigh Police Department investigators.

“With the additional investigation, it was discovered that the incident did not occur as originally described,” a Monday news release from Raleigh police said. “The district attorney’s office will not pursue charges.”

Police added that “based on the information provided, there is no threat to the community.”