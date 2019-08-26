No charges to be filed after infant choked to death on pinecone at Raleigh day care, DA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will be filed after a 10-month-old choked to death on a pinecone at a home day care in May, the Wake County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

A Hug A Day

The baby found the pinecone in the yard outside A Hug A Day, which is located at 2705 Adcox Place.

Officials said it happened during the day at the southeast Raleigh day care on May 29.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday that no charges would be filed in relation to the child’s death.

The day care had its license suspended in the days after the child’s death.

A letter addressed to the woman who runs A Hug A Day Day Care on Adcox Place says the home care center’s license has been suspended following the death of the infant.

“You must inform all your parents of enrolled children that the facility will close at the end of business today. Additionally, subsized child care payments will end today,” the letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says.

The day care will be able to appeal the suspension.

According to DHHS records, the day care had a three-star license.

Several violations were documented in January. They included having more than five children present and not showing proof that infants were visually checked every 15 minutes while sleeping.

Those violations were corrected by the next check in February, according to records.

