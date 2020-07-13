No criminal charges for former Raleigh council member accused of sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County district attorney said there will be no criminal investigation into sexual assault accusations against a former Raleigh City Council member.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the people who publicly accused Saige Martin did not provide sufficient information to move forward with an investigation.

“We respect all sexual assault victims’ decisions on whether to participate in the criminal justice process,” Freeman told CBS 17.

Martin resigned from the City Council on June 26 after the News & Observer published accusations of sexual misconduct.

One of the those making the allegations, Juni Cuervas, spoke with CBS 17 after Martin’s resignation.

Martin represented District D. A search for his replacement is ongoing.

