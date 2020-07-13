No criminal charges for former Raleigh council member accused of sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County district attorney said there will be no criminal investigation into sexual assault accusations against a former Raleigh City Council member.
District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the people who publicly accused Saige Martin did not provide sufficient information to move forward with an investigation.
“We respect all sexual assault victims’ decisions on whether to participate in the criminal justice process,” Freeman told CBS 17.
Martin resigned from the City Council on June 26 after the News & Observer published accusations of sexual misconduct.
One of the those making the allegations, Juni Cuervas, spoke with CBS 17 after Martin’s resignation.
Martin represented District D. A search for his replacement is ongoing.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Program aims to teach businesses proper safety guidelines to help slow spread of COVID-19
- US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June
- 5G signals can control people wearing masks and give them cancer? Coronavirus fact vs. fiction
- 2 charged in death of missing NC mom make 1st court appearance
- Man charged in downtown Raleigh shooting, victim charged for inciting riot, police say