HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced Thursday night that there will be no criminal charges in an officer-involved shooting from December in Holly Springs.

In a news release, Freeman said the man who was shot by officers, 30-year-old Ryan Eric Schlosser, of Holly Springs, had “refused to comply with commands to drop a knife he was wielding”. This thereby put police officers under imminent threat of the use of deadly force.

“As in all cases of criminal investigations, the analysis in this case hinges on an application of the

evidence to the statutory law. North Carolina General Statute 15A-401 provides that an officer

may use deadly force to defend himself from what he reasonably believes to be the imminent use of deadly physical force. The law authorizes an officer to use deadly force to prevent death or serious injury to himself, providing that his threat assessment is reasonably made,” Freeman said.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 20, Holly Springs police officers were sent to Cobalt Creek Way in response to a call that a person was yelling and threatening a couple and their baby. The three were attempting to return to their home and the person yelling and threatening was blocking them from entering their residence, according to Freeman’s release.

The couple told telecommunicators that the person was acting erratic and that they were afraid of him and unable to get out of their vehicle. The couple said they did not know the person.

“Um, there’s a gentleman standing outside of our home. He is threatening my husband,” the woman told 911 dispatchers.

Officers who arrived on scene made contact with the person, who was later identified as

Schlosser, and began talking to him. This interaction, along with the ensuing use of force, was captured on bodycam video, the release said.

During an exchange that lasted several minutes, officers were unsuccessful in having Schlosser confirm his identity and tell them his address.

While officers were attempting to get this information, Schlosser turned and ran into a

townhome beside the driveway in which he had been standing and blocking the homeowners, according to the release.

Although Schlosser had indicated he lived “there” pointing in the direction of the townhome,

his “evasive responses” prevented officers from knowing whether he had entered someone

else’s residence and was posing a threat to those inside, the release said.

Law enforcement then chased him into the first floor of the townhome that was ultimately determined to belong to him. Once inside, Schlosser pulled out a knife and refused repeated commands from police to drop it.

During a scuffle with Schlosser, two officers received minor cuts. After

multiple commands for him to drop the knife with which he did not comply, officers

fired their weapons at Schlosser, striking him, according to the release.

Wake County EMS responded to the scene and rendered aid.

Schlosser died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The final autopsy report remains pending at this time, Freeman said.

Chloe Rafferty, Hayley Fixler, Gilat Melamed and Darran Todd contributed to this article.