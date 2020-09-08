No drugs, alcohol found in system of teen girl found shot to death at Raleigh Bojangles, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A toxicology report released Tuesday shows a 17-year-old girl found shot to death at a Raleigh Bojangles on Aug. 15 had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

Veronica Lee Baker was found dead in a car parked at the Bojangles’ on Jones Sausage Road around 8:30 p.m.

Veronica Lee Baker

Police said Baker had been shot to death.

Two reports connected to Baker’s death were released Tuesday afternoon – a toxicology report and an autopsy report.

The toxicology report say Baker’s system was absent of drugs or alcohol.

The autopsy report says she was shot once in the chest.

The bullet went through her sternum and perforated her heart.

The bullet also damaged her stomach and diaphragm before exiting her back on the left side, the report says.

Four people have been charged in connection with Baker’s death.

On Aug. 18, three teens — Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18 — were all arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Devin Cordell Jones, 17, was taken into custody on Aug. 19 and charged with Baker’s murder.

According to warrants, Collins and Rodgers left North Carolina with Jones in an attempt to evade capture.

Deans, Collins and Rodgers all appeared before a Wake County judge on Aug. 19.