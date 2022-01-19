No injuries after man being chased by Wake deputies crashes car into another, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was hurt after a man being chased by deputies crashed his car into another in south Raleigh Wednesday afternoon.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop an erratic driver near Creech and Sanderford roads around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Instead of pulling over, the suspect, identified as Alton Reginald Morgan, “began accelerating at an unsafe speed,” a news release said.

Morgan’s vehicle later collided with another car at the intersection of Sanderford Road and Hazlenut Drive. He then ran away, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Morgan was later captured by Raleigh police officers. He was charged with felony speeding to elude, felony identity theft, resist delay and obstruct, and hit-and-run.