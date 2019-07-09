No injuries reported after WCPSS bus hit by car running red light, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County school bus was hit by a car that run a red light Tuesday afternoon, Wake County Public School System officials said.

The bus was on W. Millbrook Road near Bennettwood Court when the accident happened. None of the 20 students on the bus were injured, officials said.

Raleigh police said the driver of the other vehicle may have suffered minor injuries.

No further information was available.

