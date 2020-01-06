No more fees! Wake County eliminates late fees at public libraries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Libraries announced that they will eliminate late fees in 2020.

According to a news release, lates fees on overdue materials have been eliminated effective Jan. 2.

Removing late fees means removing barriers so more people in Wake County have access to the libraries’ books, resources and services, officials said.

What does this mean for library cardholders? No more late fees will be charged on overdue items and existing late fees have been cleared from all accounts. Everyone has been given a fresh start for 2020.

There are some Wake County Public Library checkout rules to be aware of when checking out materials — there is a three-week checkout period and you get two courtesy renewals.

Library patrons are still responsible for the replacement of lost or damaged books and other materials. However, you can return outstanding materials to clear replacement fees, and you won’t ever be charged a daily late fee.

For additional information on the new policy, click here.

